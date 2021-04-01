Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.72% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.72%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc (T:), which rose 9.52% or 181.0 points to trade at 2083.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:) added 6.06% or 590.0 points to end at 10330.0 and Fanuc Corp. (T:) was up 5.08% or 1330.0 points to 27515.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:), which fell 5.50% or 75.0 points to trade at 1288.0 at the close. Kobe Steel, Ltd. (T:) declined 4.41% or 33.0 points to end at 715.0 and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 4.09% or 25.2 points to 590.7.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2027 to 1526 and 186 ended unchanged.

Shares in Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 9.52% or 181.0 to 2083.0. Shares in Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 3-years highs; up 6.06% or 590.0 to 10330.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.04.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 1.15% or 0.68 to $59.84 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.07% or 0.67 to hit $63.41 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.20% or 3.45 to trade at $1719.05 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.04% to 110.66, while EUR/JPY rose 0.07% to 129.91.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 93.198.

