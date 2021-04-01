James Charles Addressed Sexual Misconduct Allegations In A 14-Minute YouTube Video

Second, he walks us through how he came to the realization that he, and he alone, is the one at fault:

In 2019, my dating life became even more public than it already was when I was called out and labeled as a predator…at the time, I also recognized that I definitely needed to change the was I was going about dating because clearly something was not working. [Back then], I made a vow…that I would be way more careful moving forward and that promise was not one that I kept. At the time, I thought the only issues were straight guys and being lied to, but I know realize that it was obviously much deeper problem.