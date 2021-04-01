James Charles Addressed Sexual Misconduct Allegations In A 14-Minute YouTube Video

Since the beginning of the year, several minors have accused James Charles of sexual misconduct.
At the end of February, James posted this iOS press release to Twitter about the allegations:
However, not even a day after James posted this message to Twitter, it came out that a second minor had messages from James Charles:
A few weeks later, YouTube announced — even though they claimed the aforementioned allegations were not part of their decision — that James Charles will not be returning as the host of the second season of Instant Influencer.
And then, a couple of days ago, new messages came to light between James Charles and a 15-year-old minor:
Which brings us up to present day, April 1, when James uploaded this video “holding [him]self accountable:”
I won’t go DEEP into the 14-minute-long saga because, of course, James Charles has the platform to issue the apology to his near 26-million subscribers, but his alleged victims do not. I will, however, highlight a few pertinent details from the video.
First, James Charles takes full responsibility for his actions, because he’s an adult:
Second, he walks us through how he came to the realization that he, and he alone, is the one at fault:
In 2019, my dating life became even more public than it already was when I was called out and labeled as a predator…at the time, I also recognized that I definitely needed to change the was I was going about dating because clearly something was not working. [Back then], I made a vow…that I would be way more careful moving forward and that promise was not one that I kept. At the time, I thought the only issues were straight guys and being lied to, but I know realize that it was obviously much deeper problem.
The most important takeaway from the video — which comes around the nine minute mark — is that James seems to finally realize that he is public figure and any relationship that he as with a non-influencer or celebrity is going to come with a power imbalance:
At the end of his video, James said he’s going to take some time away from social media to “reflect and further educate” himself.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!