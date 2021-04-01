Is Flipkart’s Bitcoin Announcement an April Fools Joke? By CoinQuora



Is Flipkart’s Bitcoin Announcement an April Fools Joke?



Flipkart announced today that it will start accepting bitcoin payments.

Users believe the announcement was an April Fools Day joke.

Meanwhile, the Indian Government is mulling over a possible cryptocurrency ban.

Late last night, India’s largest e-commerce company Flipkart tweeted that it will start accepting payments. The new mode of payment has recently made a media splash as more and more large companies are adopting it.

Flipkart however, was just pulling an April fools joke.

The future is here. We now accept Bitcoin as a convenient mode of payment. Update your app now. pic.twitter.com/l3MlY2qwRd — Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 31, 2021

Initially, Flipkart followers were torn between celebrating and being skeptical of the news. Many…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora