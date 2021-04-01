Is Flipkart’s Bitcoin Announcement an April Fools Joke? By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
Is Flipkart’s Bitcoin Announcement an April Fools Joke?

  • Flipkart announced today that it will start accepting bitcoin payments.
  • Users believe the announcement was an April Fools Day joke.
  • Meanwhile, the Indian Government is mulling over a possible cryptocurrency ban.

Late last night, India’s largest e-commerce company Flipkart tweeted that it will start accepting payments. The new mode of payment has recently made a media splash as more and more large companies are adopting it.

Flipkart however, was just pulling an April fools joke.

Initially, Flipkart followers were torn between celebrating and being skeptical of the news. Many…

