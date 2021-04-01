Is a strong bull rally in the works? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Ethereum breaks out against Bitcoin: Is a strong bull rally in the works?

Ether’s (ETH) price has broken out for the first time in 23 days in its (BTC) pair. It follows a high-profile announcement from Visa (NYSE:) to use USDC, a stablecoin based on the blockchain.

Although saw a strong technical breakout, the uptrend has been fueled by firm fundamental catalysts, buoying the short-term bull case for ETH.

1-day chart with key lines. Source: Rekt Capital, TradingView.com
Ethereum’s active addresses. Source: Glassnode