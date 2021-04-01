Iran, world powers to hold talks on April 2 to discuss U.S. return to nuclear deal: statement By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

© Reuters. Governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna

PARIS (Reuters) – Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on April 2 to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting of the deal’s Joint Commission would also discuss how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides.

Two diplomatic sources said Britain, France and Germany had already held talks with Iran on Monday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR