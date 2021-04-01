iPhone Users Lost Over $1.6M in Bitcoin By CoinQuora

Crypto Scam: iPhone Users Lost Over $1.6M in Bitcoin

  • Apple (NASDAQ:) users have lost over $1.6 million in .
  • This occurred via a crypto phishing attack of a fake version of Trezor wallet that customers downloaded on Apple Store.

Apple customers have lost more than $1.6 million in Bitcoin to hackers. The victims lost their BTC in a crypto phishing attack. Notably, the hackers used a fake Trezor wallet via the company’s App Store.

Based on a report, one victim, Phillipe Christodoulou, wanted to know his bitcoin balance a couple of days ago. To check the Bitcoin balance, Christodoulou downloaded a Trezor wallet on Apple Store. However, he did not notice that it was not the original Trezor wallet.

As a result, soon after Christodoulou entered his wallet credentials in the app, he lost his 17.1 BTC. This made him realize that the app he downloaded was fake.

At the time of writing, Christodoulou is more …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

