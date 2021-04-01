IMF’s $650 bln liquidity boost could happen in August -U.S. Treasury officials

Article content

WASHINGTON — A $650 billion increase in International Monetary Fund reserves could be distributed to member countries in August, but only a small portion is likely to be converted to hard currency by poor countries, U.S. Treasury officials said on Thursday.

The Treasury has formally notified Congress of its plans for the new allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights, starting a 90-day consultation process that will be completed in early July, officials told reporters on a conference call.

While the amount is below the threshold requiring approval by Congress, the $650 billion SDR allocation must be approved by the IMF’s Board of Governors, made up of the institution’s 190 member countries. Treasury said the expansion aims to provide providing additional liquidity to countries struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, helping to avoid debt problems.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen first backed the SDR allocation – previously opposed by the Trump administration – in late February. Last week, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she would present the fund’s smaller executive board with a $650 billion SDR expansion proposal by June.

Some Republicans in Congress have criticized the move for providing reserves to rich countries that don’t need them, as well as to countries they view as U.S. adversaries, including China, Russia, Iran and Venezuela. They have also raised concerns about more U.S. borrowing needed for countries to convert their SDRs to hard currency.