Almost three months sober, the ‘Hey Child’ singer credits Holly Whitaker’s book ‘Quit Like a Woman’ for helping her to not be afraid of living without the comfort of self-medicating.

Country star Margo Price is grappling with sobriety after opting to quit drinking in January. The singer/songwriter is almost three months sober and in a new essay for GQ magazine, she reveals she is no longer afraid to live without alcohol.

“I’ve been a witness to more loss than I should have seen in my early years. But I’m not afraid to die anymore,” she writes. “And I’m not afraid to live without the comfort of self-medicating.”

Price tells the publication she turned to Holly Whitaker’s book “Quit Like a Woman” for support, adding, “I started reading it with the thought that I would take a few months off drinking and clear my head. But as the book went on, I realized how wonderful it would be to just give it up forever.”

“For the first time in my life, I felt like I was being told the truth about alcohol – a narcotic that is made from ethanol. I’d always known drinking was bad for my health, but this was eye-opening on so many levels. And after reading Holly’s book, it wasn’t even hard to quit. I find that I don’t miss alcohol at all.”

Margo admits she spent much of 2020 boozing due to anxiety brought on by “the election and the political climate and the cyber bullying and threats”, adding the lockdown forced her to spend more time at home with her family and she started missing “my career and the way things used to be”.

“Canceled work and the thought of missing years in my prime turned regular days into one long, lost weekend,” she explains. “My drinking ebbed and flowed throughout quarantine, as it always has through my life… I told myself I was in control, because many times I was. But as my 30s rolled on, I felt run down, and I knew my drinking was fueling my depression.”

“I can’t wait to return to traveling and playing shows, but in the meantime, I’m enjoying life like never before. I feel so healthy and full of energy. My mind is clear and my heart is full. And while it’s no one’s business but my own, I am still smoking grass occasionally. I won’t apologize for that either.”