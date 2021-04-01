Hundreds flock to Sydney Fish Markets to stock up on Easter seafood

Hordes of people have turned up to Sydney Fish Markets this morning to fill their trolleys with fresh seafood before Easter weekend celebrations kick off.

Masses of people turned up well before sunrise, to cash in on the cheaper-than-normal prices and make the most of the abundance of variety.

There were queues to vendors at 6am, with even more crowds anticipated the descend on the markets over the course of the day and weekend.

Shoppers queueing up for seafood this morning. (9News)

People are turning up to make the most of the weekend, with last year having spent in isolation for many Aussies. This year, due to low exports levels, consumers also have more variety of products at cheaper rates.

50,000 people are expected to flood through the doors at Sydney Fish Markets this long weekend. (9News)

Trading hours have been extended to cater for the crowds, with shoppers now being available to pick up their produce from 5am until 5pm.

Favourites like rock lobster and king tiger prawns are selling fast as always this year, but seasonal muscles and ocean perch are also in high-demand.

Alex Stollznow from the Sydney Fish Markets said Good Friday is the busiest trading day of the year.

“So, we have been getting ready all week and we are going to sell around 400-tonnes of seafood,” he said on Today.

“We have had a really big week of seafood, and that’s brought in local NSW fish at a really cheap price. Big eye ocean perch at $10 a kilo which is amazing.

“Over the last few days the entire fleet has been out harvesting and supplying and we have been filling up the shops. It’s been a particular good Easter, maybe the best I’ve seen for a few years.

“Whole fish for less than $10 a kilo. That’s absolutely cheap. Live muscles for $5 a kilo.”

As always on Easter, prawns are in high-demand. (9News)

“Good Friday has long been associated with eating seafood and is one of the busiest days of the year for fishmongers,” Veronica Papacosta, CEO of Seafood Industry Australia said.