Hue Jackson makes wild claim about Browns’ 2017 draft

“I was lock and barrel on Myles Garrett. But there was others that were lock and barrel on Mitchell Trubisky. And me being a quarterback guy, I did not want that,” Jackson said. “I liked Mitchell but I didn’t think he was the first pick of the draft at quarterback. There were some rumblings about that, and I think everybody knew that. There was truly divide.”

Jackson added that he was not told that Garrett would be the pick until the day before the draft, which he felt was “unheard of.” The former Browns coach also claimed he felt he had to “compromise” to get Garrett by backing down on other things, though he did not specify what he meant by that.

If Jackson did influence the Browns into picking Garrett ahead of Trubisky, the organization owes him thanks. Garrett has blossomed into a star, collecting his third straight season with double-digit sacks in 2020. Trubisky was ultimately drafted second overall by the Chicago Bears, where he struggled with consistency and did not get a second contract. He signed with the Buffalo Bills as a backup earlier in March.

It’s worth noting that there were reports at the time that back up Jackson’s version of events. It’s not clear how seriously the Browns considered Trubisky over Garrett, or how much of a role Jackson played in ensuring that didn’t happen, but it at least crossed their mind.

Jackson has not shied away from making bold claims about his tenure with Cleveland. However accurate his side of the story is, it’s certainly interesting and controversial.