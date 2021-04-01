How the Final Four teams arrived here

Four teams. Four programs. Four completely different paths to get to the same place — playing for a national championship.

None of the coaches have won a national title. Only one, Mark Few, has coached in the championship game. Two coaches are making their Final Four debut. Only one program has won a national championship (UCLA, with 11) but they’ve won it just once in the last 45 years. We have a dominant team who is trying to become the first undefeated national champion since 1976, and an 11th seed who lost their last four games prior the tournament.

In a new kind of tournament, we have a new kind of Final Four and will crown a new kind of national champion. All have their own stories. Here is a short breakdown of how the Final Four teams got here.