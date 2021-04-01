Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Body And Looks Comparisons

“I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything,” she continued. “You’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see? Maybe they’re right.’ It got to such a low point for me that I was like, ‘Honestly, maybe I’m delusional.’ It’s like separating two realities essentially.”

In one instance, a fan told people to “go after” Hailey during a planned Instagram Live and “fucking bombard” her with comments about how “Selena is better”. After seeing the video, Justin called the fan a “sad excuse of a human” and revealed the couple were receiving similar comments on a daily basis. Hailey also responded to the video, saying that the “level of anger and hate” was “shockingly unhealthy and sad”. She went on: “I want only to support, uplift and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success.”