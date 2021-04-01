Hailey Baldwin Cites ‘Toxic Environment’ as the Reason Why She Deactivates Her Twitter

Instagram

When speaking about mental health in her new YouTube video, the model wife of Justin Bieber divulges that one of her biggest struggles is being compared physically and mentally.

AceShowbiz –

Hailey Baldwin has gotten candid about the reason why she bid farewell to Twitter. In a new video on her YouTube channel, the model claimed that she deactivated her account on the blue-bird site because of the “toxic environment.”

The 24-year-old beauty made the revelation when speaking to psychologist Dr. Jessica Clemons. “I don’t even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time I would go on there that it didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment. The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m going to throw up,” she revealed.

“People can say whatever they want on the internet, you know,” the daughter of Stephen Baldwin further emphasized. “And then this stuff goes viral because people believe anything that they see on social media.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey, who wed Justin Bieber in 2018, said that their marriage “really opened [her] up to this new kind of level of attention.” She then admitted, “I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison.”

“I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything,” she added. “And you’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see… Maybe they’re right?’ ”





Before concluding her message, Hailey stated that she only opens Instagram during the weekends and has limited its comments only for people that she follows. “When I look at my comments now, when I put up a photo or a video or anything, I know it’s only going to be people that I know are only going to be positive and only going to be encouraging and uplifting,” she shared.