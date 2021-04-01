Gold Down, Potential U.S. Stimulus Measure Stokes Inflation Fears By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Gold was down on Thursday morning in Asia, as a potential U.S. stimulus measure totaling more than $2 trillion stoked inflation fears.

edged down 0.18% at $1,712.50 by 1:20 AM ET (5:20 AM GMT).

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday a $2.25 trillion, eight-year “American Jobs Plan” that for $620 billion to be spent on transportation and a further $650 billion for initiatives such as cleaner water and high-speed broadband.

The plan was promptly met with Republican resistance and saw U.S. government bond yields rise as fears rose that inflation would also rise.

Investors also digested economic data out of Asia released earlier in the day. China’s for March disappointed, reading 50.6 against the 51.3 in forecasts prepared by Investing.com and February’s 50.9 reading. It was a more positive story in Japan, where the was at 5 for the first quarter of 2021, above the –15 in forecasts prepared by Investing.com and the –10 reading in the fourth quarter of 2020. The was at –1, against the –5 reading in both Investing.com forecasts and the fourth quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, the World Trade Organization raised its growth forecast for global goods trade for 2021 slightly. It added, however, that the outlook was clouded by risks from the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and reports of a new, vaccine-resistant strain of the virus.

In other precious metals, silver inched down 0.1%, platinum was down 0.3% and palladium edged down 0.1%.