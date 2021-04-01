Giants owner ‘not in a hurry’ to offer Saquon Barkley extension

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley logged only 19 carries in less than two full games last fall before he suffered a season-ending torn ACL on Sept. 20. Thus, it wasn’t all that alarming when general manager Dave Gettleman suggested earlier this month the club had concerns about the long-term health of the 24-year-old ball-carrier and hadn’t yet made a final call about the fifth-year option attached to Barkley’s contract.

Per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Giants co-owner John Mara told reporters on Wednesday the team is “not in any hurry” to work out a contract extension with the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft: