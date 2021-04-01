Francisco Lindor contract details: Mets usher in new era with mega-deal for megastar

Francisco Lindor is used to playing around the bag. But now, he has secured it.

Just after the strike of midnight on Opening Day, the Mets and the superstar shortstop agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract that will keep Lindor in the Big Apple through the 2031 season. Exhale, Mets fans — and rejoice.

While their savvy offseason moves breathed life into the franchise, Steve Cohen and the Mets rang in the 2021 MLB season with a clear message: These ain’t your daddy’s Mets. Gone are the days of fans begging the Wilpon ownership group to make the smart financial decisions and the home-run moves (no pun intended).

The most important thing — winning — has yet to come for New York, but they are, at least, moving in the right direction.

Sure, the last few hours before the deal was signed were a bit dramatic. The deal was reportedly agreed to in literally the 11th hour, and came in at the bell of the imposed Opening Day deadline Lindor set.

Would you expect anything less from the Mets?

Here’s what you need to know about the deal, which begins during the 2022 MLB season:

Francisco Lindor contract details

Per multiple reports, Lindor and the Mets agreed to a 10-year, $341 million pact that will keep Lindor in a Mets uniform through the 2031 season, his age 37 season. Like recent mega-deals signed by MLB players, this one features a few bells and whistles, as well.

Per The NY Post’s Joel Sherman, Lindor is getting $32 million per year, with $5 million deferred money per year between 2032 to 2041. Lindor also gets a $21 million signing bonus, all adding up to $341 million.

Year Money (deferred) (Signing bonus) $21 million 2022 $32 million ($5 million) 2023 $32 million ($5 million) 2024 $32 million ($5 million) 2025 $32 million ($5 million) 2026 $32 million ($5 million) 2027 $32 million ($5 million) 2028 $32 million ($5 million) 2029 $32 million ($5 million) 2030 $32 million ($5 million) 2031 $32 million ($5 million) Total $341 million ($50 million)

Contract details according to Spotrac.com and media reports.

Sherman also reports that the deal features a limited no-trade clause, with a list of 15 teams that Lindor cannot be traded to.

The deal locks Lindor in New York through his age 37 season, which isn’t bad, all things considered. Even if Lindor declines in his age 35 through 37 seasons — as most superstars do — the Mets are getting a star in his prime now, in a window that’s open now, for a new owner and a fanbase in desperate want for a winner.

And that’s amazin’.