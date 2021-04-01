Filecoin the talk of the town, Polkadot and NFTs gain attention By Cointelegraph



Our Man in Shanghai: Filecoin the talk of the town, Polkadot and NFTs gain attention



Distributed storage network project Filecoin is the talk of the town as FIL was the most highly traded token on Huobi, OKEx and Gate on Thursday. These three exchanges have a predominantly Chinese user base and represent a large part of the Tier One trading volume for major pairs. On Thursday afternoon, Huobi trading volumes of FIL were more than three times that of BTC as the price reached a 7-day increase of 170%.

Filecoin has had strong success in capturing the attention of Chinese investors, including large investment groups such as Fenbushi Capital, SNZ Capital and Neo’s EcoFund. These three were part of a group that backed the $23 million Filecoin Ecosystem Fund, announced on March 25. The Filecoin Ecosystem Fund is intended to support projects and help development on the network. It could also give backers early access to new projects, which is a lucrative model for VCs in an increasingly crowded investment space. It remains to be seen which of these two consequences are a bigger priority for the funds involved.

NFTs in Beijing, Polkadot in Hangzhou

Central bank head says digital yuan playing catch-up

