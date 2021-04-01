European stocks enter new quarter with small gains, chipmakers rally By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) – European stocks kicked off the new quarter with small gains on Thursday, as optimism around a new U.S. government spending plan eclipsed concerns of another COVID-19 wave with France imposing a third national lockdown.

The pan-European index rose 0.2% in early trading, hovering just 3 points below its all-time high. The benchmark ended the first quarter with a 7.7% rise – its fourth straight quarter of gains.

European chip companies including ASML, ASMI, Infineon (OTC:) Technologies BE Semiconductor all rose between 1.8% and 4.4% after U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology (NASDAQ:) issued an upbeat revenue forecast.

Meanwhile, contract chipmaker TSMC said it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three years to increase capacity at its plants.

Wall Street stocks climbed overnight as investors pinned hopes on a strong U.S. economy as President Joe Biden unveiled a sweeping $2.3 trillion spending plan including investments in roads, railways, broadband, clean energy and semiconductor manufacture.

French retailers and travel stocks came under pressure after the latest lockdown. Hotels group Accor (PA:) inched up 0.3%, while catering companies Sodexo (PA:) and Elior dropped almost 2%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR