European stocks enter new quarter with small gains, chipmakers rally By Reuters

(Reuters) – European stocks kicked off the new quarter with small gains on Thursday, as optimism around a new U.S. government spending plan eclipsed concerns of another COVID-19 wave with France imposing a third national lockdown.

The pan-European index rose 0.2% in early trading, hovering just 3 points below its all-time high. The benchmark ended the first quarter with a 7.7% rise – its fourth straight quarter of gains.

European chip companies including ASML, ASMI, Infineon (OTC:) Technologies BE Semiconductor all rose between 1.8% and 4.4% after U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology (NASDAQ:) issued an upbeat revenue forecast.

Meanwhile, contract chipmaker TSMC said it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three years to increase capacity at its plants.

Wall Street stocks climbed overnight as investors pinned hopes on a strong U.S. economy as President Joe Biden unveiled a sweeping $2.3 trillion spending plan including investments in roads, railways, broadband, clean energy and semiconductor manufacture.

French retailers and travel stocks came under pressure after the latest lockdown. Hotels group Accor (PA:) inched up 0.3%, while catering companies Sodexo (PA:) and Elior dropped almost 2%.