EOS Jumps 20% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Jumps 20% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $5.2708 by 12:17 (16:17 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 20.17% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since January 14, 2020.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $4.7301B, or 0.25% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.7085 to $5.2708 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 35.33%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.5191B or 2.72% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.6714 to $5.2708 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 77.06% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,990.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.54% on the day.

was trading at $1,951.21 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.54%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,105.4175B or 58.04% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $225.1739B or 11.82% of the total cryptocurrency market value.