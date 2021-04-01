Dutch parliament to hold no confidence vote on caretaker PM Rutte By Reuters

© Reuters. Dutch general election in The Hague
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Opposition parties in the Dutch parliament on Thursday tabled a no confidence motion in Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is trying to form a new government after March 17 elections.
The vote was to take place later in the day, after Rutte appeared in parliament to explain why he had told reporters he had not discussed a political appointment for one lawmaker, but it later emerged he had.
Rutte denies having lied.
