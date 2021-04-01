Draper Goren Holm adds Tezos startups to its $25M venture fund By Cointelegraph

Draper Goren Holm adds Tezos startups to its $25M venture fund
Blockchain venture studio Draper Gorem Holm has announced plans to incubate Tezos-based startups as part of its $25 million venture fund, highlighting its conviction in the smart contract platform.
The venture fund, called Fund 1, was launched in October 2020 as a way to incubate emerging blockchain companies. Fund 1 is set up as a traditional venture capital fund focusing on emerging fintech and blockchain startups.
