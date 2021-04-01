Dollar steadies before U.S. payrolls as sentiment improves

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar steadied on Friday

ahead of data from the United States that is expected to show an

increase in job creation and a lower unemployment rate for

March, highlighting a steady recovery from the pandemic in the

world’s largest economy.

Sentiment for the dollar has improved in recent weeks, while

Treasury yields have spiked, as the Biden government’s over $2

trillion stimulus plan and a rapid COVID-19 vaccine response

spurred economic optimism as well as inflation fears.

While trading is likely to be muted on Friday with many

financial markets shut for Easter holidays, analysts say the

dollar’s ascent to multi-month highs is likely to continue as

more investors bet on economic recovery.

“It’s not just speculators that are betting on the dollar,”

said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa

Securities. “Asset managers are also cutting their shorts in

other currencies to make way for a dollar surge.”

“As long as the economy improves and Treasury yields rise,

the dollar will too,” the strategist added.

The dollar last traded at 110.52 yen, not far from

its strongest level in a year.

Against the euro, the dollar was quoted at $1.1779,

near a five-month high.