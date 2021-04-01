Dollar steadies before U.S. payrolls as sentiment improves

Article content
TOKYO — The dollar steadied on Friday
ahead of data from the United States that is expected to show an
increase in job creation and a lower unemployment rate for
March, highlighting a steady recovery from the pandemic in the
world’s largest economy.
Sentiment for the dollar has improved in recent weeks, while
Treasury yields have spiked, as the Biden government’s over $2
trillion stimulus plan and a rapid COVID-19 vaccine response
spurred economic optimism as well as inflation fears.
While trading is likely to be muted on Friday with many
financial markets shut for Easter holidays, analysts say the
dollar’s ascent to multi-month highs is likely to continue as
more investors bet on economic recovery.
“It’s not just speculators that are betting on the dollar,”
said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa
Securities. “Asset managers are also cutting their shorts in
other currencies to make way for a dollar surge.”
“As long as the economy improves and Treasury yields rise,
the dollar will too,” the strategist added.
The dollar last traded at 110.52 yen, not far from
its strongest level in a year.
Against the euro, the dollar was quoted at $1.1779,
near a five-month high.
The greenback steadied at 0.9418 Swiss franc.
The British pound was little changed at $1.3839.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls due later on Friday are forecast to
have jumped by 647,000 in March from a 379,000 in February. The
unemployment rate is expected to fall to 6.0% from 6.2%.
The dollar index, a gauge of its value against six
major currencies, stood at 92.862, on course for its third
consecutive week of gains.
Major currencies are not expected to move much on Friday
with financial markets closed in Australia, Singapore, Hong
Kong, Britain, and the United States, analysts said.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar edged up to
$0.7629, after falling to a three-month low in the previous
session.
Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar was
quoted at $0.7031.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0020 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1779 $1.1778 +0.01% -3.59% +1.1784 +1.1775
Dollar/Yen 110.5200 110.6100 +0.00% +7.09% +110.6250 +0.0000
Euro/Yen 130.18 130.23 -0.04% +2.57% +130.3000 +130.2000
Dollar/Swiss 0.9418 0.9416 +0.01% +6.44% +0.9422 +0.9417
Sterling/Dollar 1.3839 1.3834 +0.07% +1.33% +1.3844 +1.3832
Dollar/Canadian 1.2538 1.2553 -0.12% -1.54% +1.2548 +1.2537
Aussie/Dollar 0.7629 0.7617 +0.18% -0.80% +0.7631 +0.7616
NZ 0.7031 0.7025 +0.12% -2.05% +0.7034 +0.7020
Dollar/Dollar
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Himani Sarkar)