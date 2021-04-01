Digital asset manager behind Canada’s first BTC fund hopes to launch Bitcoin ETF By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Investment fund manager 3iQ has partnered with Coinshares to launch a exchange-traded fund in Canada.

According to an announcement from 3iQ, the firm has filed a final prospectus for a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund, or ETF, with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the 10 provinces and 3 territories of Canada. Pending regulatory approval, trading for the ETF is expected to begin in early April on the Toronto Stock Exchange.