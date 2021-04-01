Demi Lovato Reveals Music Video Snippet as She Reenacts Near-Fatal Drug Overdose

ABC

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer has released a teaser for an upcoming video of her new single ‘Dancing with the Devil’, showing she recreates the scene from her 2018 ordeal.

AceShowbiz –

Demi Lovato is reliving her near-fatal drug overdose drama by reenacting her brush with death for her new music video.

The pop star debuted the song “Dancing With the Devil” in her YouTube docuseries of the same name, detailing her struggle with addiction and her terrifyingly close call following her 2018 hospitalisation for a drug overdose.

Now Demi is making her art imitate life by playing out the scary scenario for fans in the accompanying promo, which features the singer partying at a bar and ending up on a hospital gurney.





According to Entertainment Weekly, the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker, who co-directs the video with her docuseries collaborator Michael D. Ratner, even wears similar clothes and the same style of hair and makeup from that fateful night, when her assistant found her naked and blue after ingesting a dangerous cocktail of heroin and oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

Demi, who was told she was minutes away from death after suffering three heart attacks and a stroke during the harrowing time, decided to revisit the overdose scare as a form of creative therapy.

“Sometimes being descriptive can be triggering, but that’s the sad, sad truth of how dark it can get,” she told the publication about the making of the video. “That’s important to give people, too.”

The video for “Dancing With the Devil” is set to premiere online at 9pm PST on Thursday night (01Apr21), just before she drops her seventh studio album, “Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over“, on Friday.