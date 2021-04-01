Davis named Aschoff SEC Communications intern

Photo: Jim Burgess

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 1, 2021)—–Sydney Davis, a former student-athlete and recent graduate of the University of Arkansas, has been named the first Edward Aschoff Southeastern Conference Digital Communications intern, it was announced Thursday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Davis joins the SEC staff after having served as a video editor and curriculum builder for the Atlanta Community Food Bank and a writer and show host for Pulp Magazine and Sydney in the House. She also has experience as a news intern for KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, Ark. Davis graduated from Arkansas in 2020 with a degree in journalism.

Davis, a native of Snellville, Ga., was a member of the Razorbacks’ nationally-ranked women’s track and field team. She earned Honorable Mention All-American honors in the 4×400 meters in 2018.

The SEC introduced an internship in communications in honor of the late Edward Aschoff, a reporter for ESPN and graduate of the University of Florida, who died in December 2019 at the age of 34. The Edward Aschoff SEC Digital Communications Intern will work in partnership with the Southeastern Conference and ESPN’s digital content team at the SEC Network.

The SEC Digital Communications Intern will be responsible for publishing content to the conference’s official website, SECSports.com and will perform editorial production duties in written, graphical and multimedia content, as well as data management and quality control of various administrative elements on the platform.