Copper falls on slowing Chinese factory growth, Codelco wage deal

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices fell on Thursday, hit by subdued factory activity growth in top consumer China last month, while a supply threat in Chile being averted after largest producer Codelco struck a labor deal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $8,742 a tonne by 0608 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.3% to 65,430 yuan ($9,950.27) a tonne.

China’s factory activity in March expanded at the slowest pace in almost a year on softer overall domestic demand, with the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropping to 50.6 last month, its lowest level since April 2020.

“The Chinese Caxin PMI numbers for March … confirms the slowdown in physical metals demand of late,” said Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures, in a note.

Yangshan copper premium was hovering at its lowest since Dec. 23 at 58.50 a tonne, indicating weakening demand for imported copper into China. Stockpiles of the metal in exchange warehouses have been rising steadily.

Meanwhile, Chilean state copper giant Codelco clinched a deal with workers at its Radomiro Tomic mine after they accepted a new contract offer, defusing worries about a potential strike.