ConsenSys Launch Entertainment and Crypto Art NFT Studio By CoinQuora



ConsenSys Launch Entertainment and Crypto Art NFT Studio



ConsenSys launched Palm NFT Studio.

The Palm NFT Studio will connect with artists, marketplaces, and attract projects to the Palm ecosystem.

Damien Hirst said that he would utilize the Palm NFT to create his first-ever project called “The Currency Project”.

ConsenSys, a software engineering firm, launched the Palm non-fungible token (NFT) Studio, a technology that focuses on entertainment and crypto art.

The Palm NFT Studio will mainly connect with artists, marketplaces, and attract projects to the Palm ecosystem. Also, this will help developers, producers, and NFT experts to build creative work in the crypto space.

Palm is a token-powered ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Also, Palm functions via the blockchain network for its peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto services.

Moreso, Palm operates with fine art and filmmaking introduced by ConsenSys, Ethereum Co-Founder Joseph Lubin, and Heyday Firms owner David Heyman.

The proposed Palm NFT Studio will …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora