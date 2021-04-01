Coinbase Ventures backing DeFi in the Polkadot ecosystem By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Coinbase Ventures, the investment arm of the San Francisco-based digital currency exchange, has thrown its weight behind a layer-one blockchain designed to bring full-service DeFi to the Polkadot ecosystem.

The investments are focused on Acala, the Virtual Machine-compatible blockchain that is building a host of DeFi capabilities on Polkadot, as well as Karura, which is building a DeFi ecosystem on Kusama. Acala has already built four core products for the Polkadot ecosystem: Liquid DOT staking, a stablecoin, an automated market maker decentralized exchange and a sovereign wealth fund.