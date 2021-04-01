Coinbase gets green light from SEC for direct listing on Nasdaq By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration
(Reuters) – Coinbase Global Inc, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, has received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list its shares on the Nasdaq, paving the way for what will be a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates.
Coinbase said in a blog post that its shares were declared effective by the SEC earlier on Thursday. The company, which plans to go public through a so-called direct listing, expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker ‘COIN’ on April 14.
