Home Business Climate activists splash black dye on Bank of England By Reuters

Climate activists splash black dye on Bank of England By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Extinction Rebellion activists protest outside the Bank of England

LONDON (Reuters) -Climate activists in London splashed black dye on the front of the Bank of England on Thursday as part of a protest, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

Activists, some dressed as jesters, hurled the dye at the imposing neo-classical building, known as “the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street” as they demonstrated against the finance sector’s support of what they say is a climate catastrophe.

“This bank is killing us,” read a banner held up by one protester. “No more fossil fuels,” read another.

“The action today is part of a wave of actions by XR’s Money Rebellion designed to expose the role of banks in the climate and ecological crisis,” Extinction Rebellion said.

Two people were arrested by police.

“It is not okay that the Bank of England can distribute money to companies that are destroying our planet whilst millions face the destruction of their future because of their actions,” said activist Amelia Halls, 22.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©