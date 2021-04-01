Chrissy Teigen Still Hopes for More Kids After Miscarriage

Instagram

The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ co-host says she ‘can’t imagine’ a life without more children after losing her unborn son in a heartbreaking miscarriage last year.

Chrissy Teigen hasn’t ruled out having more children.

The Sports Illustrated model – who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with her husband John Legend – admits she “can’t imagine” a life without her kids and would never say never to eventually adding to her family.

“I can’t imagine a life without (my children) – I just cannot. And I can’t imagine a life without more, honestly, so we’ll see!” she told People magazine.

The 35-year-old tragically suffered a miscarriage with her son Jack last year (20), but she wants to ensure she will always have him close to her by burying his ashes in the soil of a special tree they have decided to plant inside their new home.

And Chrissy hopes that when she and her kids are older that they’ll come back to visit her and John for Sunday dinner most weekends.

“I can’t wait to see salt-and-pepper John and me next to him with my silver hair,” she grinned. “I really look forward to our children being hopefully the type of kids that come over every weekend for Sunday dinner. That would be incredibly meaningful to me. I will be so happy seeing my family all around the same table.”

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, she said she still struggled to cope with the loss of her baby.

“I am still in therapy about it and I’m still coming to terms with it,” she explained. “I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So it’s just hard because he would’ve been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders.”