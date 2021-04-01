Chrissy Teigen On Not Being Able To Get Pregnant Again

In December of 2020, Chrissy Teigen shared that she’ll “never” be able to get pregnant again after the loss of her son Jack during pregnancy several months earlier.
In an interview with People for their Beautiful Issue, Teigen opened up about how she’s coping with knowing that about herself and her body.
“Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy,” she says. “I’m like, why?”
“But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it’s not a failure.”
Teigen also opened up about how “lucky” she and husband John Legend were that she was able to have their two children, Luna and Miles, via IVF.
“I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays…whether it’s surrogacy or adoption.”
“For me what’s really important is being able to make sure that everybody has access to those ways and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true,” she continued. “It would just be a beautiful thing.”
“It’s so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn’t an option for a lot of people and it needs to be.”
“It shouldn’t be such an expensive endeavor for a woman trying to conceive a child.”
