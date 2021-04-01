China’s yuan dips as Biden infrastructure plan lifts dollar

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on

Thursday as bets that fiscal stimulus and an aggressive vaccine

schedule in the United States would lead to faster growth kept

the dollar near a five-month high, and as a survey showed slower

growth at China’s factories.

The weaker yuan came even after the People’s Bank of China

broke a six-day streak of weaker daily fixings for the

currency’s midpoint, setting it at 6.5584 per dollar

from the previous fix of 6.5713.

Spot yuan opened at 6.5550 per dollar and

softened to 6.5681 by midday, 163 pips weaker than Wednesday’s

late session close. The offshore yuan dipped to 6.5779

per dollar from a close of 6.5640.

“With the pandemic raising its head again in Europe and the

dollar’s momentum looking good, the yuan still faces pressure,”

said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Traders said the yuan’s downside was likely limited in the

near term by corporate demand for dollar sales, but said a

strong rise in the dollar index – possibly around closely

watched U.S. non-farm payroll data due Friday – could affect

market expectations.

The yuan logged its worst month since August 2019 in March,

as expectations of a quick U.S. economic recovery and rising

Treasury yields have buoyed the dollar.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday set the stage for

further spending to boost the world’s largest economy, with a $2

trillion proposal to create millions of jobs around

infrastructure, tackling climate change and boosting human

services such as care for the elderly.

A Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists showed

expectations that faster growth and higher yields will continue

to lift the greenback for at least another month, though it also

indicated the dollar is seen weakening over the next 12 months.

The global dollar index was at 93.231 on Thursday

after touching a five-month high of 93.439 a day earlier.

“We maintain our USD-CNY forecast of 6.3 for end-H1-2021,

and expect a reversal to 6.45 by year-end. The CNY is likely to

remain supported by China’s solid economic recovery and

increasing capital inflows,” said Qi Gao, Asia FX Strategist at

Scotiabank.

But while underlying economic conditions in China remain

positive, a private survey showed China’s factory activity

expanded at the slowest pace in almost a year in March on softer

overall domestic demand.

The yuan market at 4:12AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.5584 6.5713 0.20%

Spot yuan 6.5681 6.5518 -0.25%

Divergence from 0.15%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD -0.61%

Spot change since 2005 26.01%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 96.63 96.81 -0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.231 93.204 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.5779 -0.15%

*

Offshore 6.7577 -2.95%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong

Zhang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

