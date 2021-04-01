China’s yuan dips as Biden infrastructure plan lifts dollar

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on
Thursday as bets that fiscal stimulus and an aggressive vaccine
schedule in the United States would lead to faster growth kept
the dollar near a five-month high, and as a survey showed slower
growth at China’s factories.
The weaker yuan came even after the People’s Bank of China
broke a six-day streak of weaker daily fixings for the
currency’s midpoint, setting it at 6.5584 per dollar
from the previous fix of 6.5713.
Spot yuan opened at 6.5550 per dollar and
softened to 6.5681 by midday, 163 pips weaker than Wednesday’s
late session close. The offshore yuan dipped to 6.5779
per dollar from a close of 6.5640.
“With the pandemic raising its head again in Europe and the
dollar’s momentum looking good, the yuan still faces pressure,”
said a trader at a Chinese bank.
Traders said the yuan’s downside was likely limited in the
near term by corporate demand for dollar sales, but said a
strong rise in the dollar index – possibly around closely
watched U.S. non-farm payroll data due Friday – could affect
market expectations.
The yuan logged its worst month since August 2019 in March,
as expectations of a quick U.S. economic recovery and rising
Treasury yields have buoyed the dollar.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday set the stage for
further spending to boost the world’s largest economy, with a $2
trillion proposal to create millions of jobs around
infrastructure, tackling climate change and boosting human
services such as care for the elderly.
A Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists showed
expectations that faster growth and higher yields will continue
to lift the greenback for at least another month, though it also
indicated the dollar is seen weakening over the next 12 months.
The global dollar index was at 93.231 on Thursday
after touching a five-month high of 93.439 a day earlier.
“We maintain our USD-CNY forecast of 6.3 for end-H1-2021,
and expect a reversal to 6.45 by year-end. The CNY is likely to
remain supported by China’s solid economic recovery and
increasing capital inflows,” said Qi Gao, Asia FX Strategist at
Scotiabank.
But while underlying economic conditions in China remain
positive, a private survey showed China’s factory activity
expanded at the slowest pace in almost a year in March on softer
overall domestic demand.
The yuan market at 4:12AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.5584 6.5713 0.20%
Spot yuan 6.5681 6.5518 -0.25%
Divergence from 0.15%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD -0.61%
Spot change since 2005 26.01%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 96.63 96.81 -0.2
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 93.231 93.204 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.5779 -0.15%
*
Offshore 6.7577 -2.95%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong
Zhang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)