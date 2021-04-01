China’s yuan dips as Biden infrastructure plan lifts dollar

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on

Thursday as bets that fiscal stimulus and an aggressive vaccine

schedule in the United States would lead to faster growth kept

the dollar near a five-month high, and as a survey showed slower

growth at China’s factories.

The weaker yuan came even after the People’s Bank of China

broke a six-day streak of weaker daily fixings for the

currency’s midpoint, setting it at 6.5584 per dollar

from the previous fix of 6.5713.

Spot yuan opened at 6.5550 per dollar and

softened to 6.5681 by midday, 163 pips weaker than Wednesday’s

late session close. The offshore yuan dipped to 6.5779

per dollar from a close of 6.5640.

“With the pandemic raising its head again in Europe and the

dollar’s momentum looking good, the yuan still faces pressure,”

said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Traders said the yuan’s downside was likely limited in the

near term by corporate demand for dollar sales, but said a

strong rise in the dollar index – possibly around closely

watched U.S. non-farm payroll data due Friday – could affect

market expectations.

The yuan logged its worst month since August 2019 in March,

as expectations of a quick U.S. economic recovery and rising

Treasury yields have buoyed the dollar.