Cardano Block Production is Now 100% Decentralized By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
Cardano Block Production is Now 100% Decentralized

  • block production is now 100% decentralized.
  • A community of over 2,000 stake pools will now be solely responsible for block production.

The Cardano (ADA) network has achieved 100% decentralized block production. According to Cardano’s IOHK team, block making is now the sole job of ADA’s stake pool operators.

