Cardano Block Production is Now 100% Decentralized By CoinQuora

Cardano Block Production is Now 100% Decentralized
- block production is now 100% decentralized.
- A community of over 2,000 stake pools will now be solely responsible for block production.
The Cardano (ADA) network has achieved 100% decentralized block production. According to Cardano’s IOHK team, block making is now the sole job of ADA’s stake pool operators.
LEVEL UP! So there we have it, 100% decentralized block production on #Cardano.Thank you to each and every SPO and developer out there who has brought us here, helping build, run & grow #Cardano. This is a great moment. And we’re still just getting started. Over to you…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
