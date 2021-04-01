Canucks’ next three games postponed due to COVID

The NHL has postponed three more games for the Vancouver Canucks, shutting them down through April 6 after Travis Hamonic was added to the COVID protocol on Thursday. Hamonic joined Adam Gaudette, who has tested positive for coronavirus and a member of the team’s coaching staff.

The league is hoping that the Canucks will be able to play on April 8 against the Calgary Flames, but games against the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets in the coming days will have to be pushed. All practices have also been canceled for the time being.

Vancouver and the rest of the North Division had been doing well until recently when several games have been postponed. The league had just issued a schedule update over the weekend and will now have to go back to the drawing board in order to fit in all 56 games by the end of the year.