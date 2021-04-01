Canada’s Purpose Bitcoin ETF may be cutting into Grayscale’s market share By Cointelegraph

Canada’s Purpose Bitcoin ETF may be cutting into Grayscale’s market share
For the first time, shares in Grayscale’s Trust traded at a discount compared to spot BTC for an entire month.
Rafael Schultze-Kraft, the CTO of on-chain analytics provider Glassnode, shared the observation to Twitter on April 1, noting shares in the institutional fund manager’s Bitcoin Trust had traded at a notional discount of -6% on average during March.
