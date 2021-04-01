Cameron Diaz On Why She Isn’t Acting Right Now

“It’s just a different time in my life now.”
Cameron Diaz has starred in tons of iconic films — but she hasn’t acted in one since the 2014 adaptation of the musical Annie.
In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance promoting her Avaline wine line, Diaz opened up on why she’s been taking a break from acting.
“It’s just a different time in my life now,” she explained while discussing her family life with husband Benji Madden and daughter Raddix. “Now I’m here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I’ve ever done in my life.”
“[To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing.”
“I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made,” she continued. “All of my energy is here.”
Diaz also said that she was inspired to make the career shift after witnessing a producer friend who decided to start a family:
“Her family started to evolve and I saw her go like, ‘Oh, wait, I only have 100%.'”
“You only have 100%, we don’t have two 100%, we have 100%. Right? So you’ve got to break up that 100%.”
“How much are you going to give to your family? How much are you going to give to your career?”
Sounds like Diaz is more than happy with the path her career’s taken — and if she wants to return to acting, she’ll do so when she’s good and ready.
