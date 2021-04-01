Bucs, Antonio Brown ‘not close’ in contract negotiations

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have managed to retain most of the key players from their Super Bowl-winning roster but the team has reached a roadblock in negotiations with Antonio Brown, as the two sides are reportedly “not close” to reaching a deal for the wide receiver to return to the team next season.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said that the two sides are interested in reuniting but the Bucs want Brown to take less money than he has been asking for so far.

“They want to bring him back, the Bucs do, just at a different number than he has in mind right now,” Garafolo said.

Brown joined the Bucs midseason last year after being out of the league for over a year. The veteran receiver was a solid contributor to the Tampa Bay offense, ending up with 483 yards and four touchdowns over eight games. Brown saw his production drop during the Bucs’ playoff run due to injury, though he did have a touchdown catch in the Super Bowl.

If the Bucs and Brown are unable to reach a deal as we move closer to the start of the season, the receiver may be forced to see what offers are out there for him from other teams.