Bryce Harper’s Phillie Phanatic-themed cleats for Opening Day are a heck of a sight

Some Phillie phootwear for Bryce Harper.

The Philadelphia outfielder is known for boasting a one-of-a-kind personality in baseball, with his “Make Baseball Fun Again” initiative a few years ago leaving no doubt where he stands on fun in the game.

Harper, of course, had a way to steal headlines on Opening Day once again this year, before even taking the field, with a pair of ridiculous … ly awesome Phillie Phanatic-inspired cleats.

It didn’t stop — or start — there for Harper’s Opening Day fit. He was spotted entering Citizen’s Bank Park with a limited edition Allen Iverson jacket, truly playing up to the Philadelphia faithful.

Unfortunately, Harper didn’t take the field with the Phanatic cleats, but the spirit of Philadelphia remains.

Maybe next year, Harper can wear cleats featuring Sylvester Stallone eating a cheesesteak.