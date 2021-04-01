Britney Spears Allegedly Confides to Ex-MUA She’s Not in Control of Her Social Media

Instagram/Facebook

After the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker broke her silence on the ‘Framing’ documentary, her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield reaches out to her and she allegedly tells him that she didn’t write the caption of the post.

Britney Spears is allegedly in no control of her social media. After the singer broke her silence on Hulu’s documentary “Framing Britney Spears”, her ex-MUA was among those who questioned if the statement was really her own words and he allegedly got a confirmation to what fans have suspected all this time.

Billy Brasfield, who worked with the pop superstar on “The X Factor (US)” in 2012 through her 2013 video “Scream and Shout”, says he immediately reached out to her and she allegedly told him that she didn’t write the caption of the said post. “The content is her, but … the words are NOT how she feels,” he tells Page Six.

Billy says upon reading the caption of the post, “I immediately knew it was not her,” and he texted her to ask for a confirmation. He claims, “I texted her about it and she texted me back last night.”

“What was upsetting [about the post] – it was basically a narrative denouncing her fans and the Free Britney movement and people now taking a very conscious look at the facts and what is going on,” Britney’s former makeup artist elaborates.

He goes on arguing why Britney would never write such thing, “Although it might be complicated for her, of course she is invested. It’s her life. She does not like being a victim, she never wanted to be a victim and doesn’t see herself as a victim. She sees herself as a survivor and has navigated this with patience and strategy.”

Billy additionally wrote on his Instagram page, which is set private, that Britney told him, “Of course watching certain things that are now so far in HER past … circumstances that she has already lived through, and has moved beyond, that are now being brought up over and over, can be #emotional. She ‘deals’ with it, and frankly very well … she is not ‘fragile.’ ”

Seemingly siding with Britney in her conservatorship battle against her father Jamie Spears, Billy believes that the post was meant to distract people from what’s currently unfolding in court regarding the matter.

The post in question was uploaded on Britney’s Instagram account on Tuesday, March 30. Along with a video of her dancing cheerfully to “Crazy” by Aerosmith, she wrote in the caption, “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!!”

She lamented media’s portrayal of her, adding, “For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!”

The 39-year-old went on addressing the doc specifically. “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in …,” she shared. “I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

She then concluded her statement by revealing how she consoles herself, “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness !!!!”