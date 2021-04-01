Boosie Badazz Wants to Have a Threesome With Rihanna and Iggy Azalea

Instagram/WENN/Instagram/Avalon

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has never kept his admiration to Rihanna a secret. During his appearance on “Respectfully Justin”, the “One of Them Days Again” rapper talked about his raunchy fantasy involving not only the “Diamond” hitmaker, but also Iggy Azalea when he was asked to name two women in the industry he wanted to have a threesome with.

“I probably have to go with Rihanna and Iggy [Azalea],” Boosie told host Justin Laboy. As for why he picked the Barbadian star and the Australian femcee, Boosie explained, “I just think of threesomes and I think that that’s a fire combination… I don’t know. I’m lookin’ at it ’cause when I choose different races and uh, I’m just looking at they faces and just looking at they sex appeal.”

“I just think that’ll be a nice threesome as far as famous people,” he continued. The Baton Rouge rapper also said that he’s a “groupie” for Rihanna when Justin asked if which female star he’d relinquish his player card for. “I’m not after her or nothing like that,” the rapper clarified. “You know how you just wanna f**k somebody in the industry… I fall for just regular, beautiful girls.”





Rihanna and Iggy are not the only female stars that Boosie wants to sleep with. Prior to this, he shared in an interview with VladTV that he was willing to sleep with Lori Harvey, though he didn’t want her as his wife due to her dating history. Sharing that Lori shouldn’t be “goals,” Boosie said in the controversial interview, “I think we need to stop giving the women the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it’s ‘goals’ but this is not goals. We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit, who not housing her, running through her. I’m just trying to f**k…I just want a beautiful good girl.”

Doubling down on his remarks, which earned him huge backlash, Boosie insisted, “I don’t want a car after it had eight owners. I’m not gonna take it home and wash it the same. I’m not gonna love it the same. People was getting at me– in my world, we f***ing.”

“Like I said, I wouldn’t wife her but I still would love to have fun with her. With a woman that beautiful… I don’t have no problem with what she’s doing. ‘Cause I still tend to women like that. I was just saying, the ‘goals’ part I was looking at that different,” he added.