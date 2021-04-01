Boosie Badazz Defends Quavo Over Elevator Fight With Saweetie

Instagram/WENN/Avalon

Boosie Badazz, formerly known as Lil Boosie, joins the list of celebrities who weighed in on Quavo and Saweetie‘s drama after a video of them fighting in an elevator surfaced online. Taking to his Twitter account, Boosie declared his support for the Migos rapper.

“@QuavoStuntin did not abuse @Saweetie,” Boosie stressed in a tweet on Tuesday, March 30. “look at the video ‘I AGREE WITH @TroubleDTE SHE LOST THE TUG OF WAR,” the Baton Rouge spitter continued, referring to the part in the clip that showed the former couple fighting over a bag.

His tweet earned mixed reactions from his followers. Some echoed Boosie’s sentiment as one replied, “I’m a woman and,I see no abuse.All I see is a gimme my s**t bihhhh,scuffle.” Another fan wrote, “real talk.. when these b****es gonna start being held accountable for the s**t they do and try to get over on men all the time.”

However, some others blasted Boosie for his comments. “Common sense on Twitter is not that common,” one user said. “them n****s who off him in Texas didn’t go the job right. Should’ve never able to woke up you Misogynistic Homophobic piece of shtttt,” someone harshly responded. Meanwhile, one person advised Boosie, “Just don’t speak on this subject. Too touchy.”

Prior to this, DJ Akademiks shared his two cents on the matter. “That elevator video w/ Quavo and Saweetie …….. wild,” so he wrote on Twitter. “Glad they aint together no more. Clearly their relationship only look good on the gram.. it was toxic and abusive asf.”

Also commenting on Quavo and Saweetie’s scuffle were Offset‘s baby mama Shya Lamour and Adrien Broner. Responding to a fan’s comment that read, “This is not an altercation. This is a man clearly physically assaulting his woman. Call it what it is. Domestic Abuse. SMH,” Shya wrote, “But this isn’t the whole video,” before adding an expressionless face emoji.

As for Adrien, he called the fight “black tough love” and added, “if me and my significant other don’t argue like that den I don’t want her cause I rather have somebody who might punch me while I’m sleep before I take a beautiful women who go sneak off and f**k another N***a while I’m sleep.”

“@quavohuncho I’m behind you my n***a keep yo head up we all know you was a great N***a to that women and it ain’t my business but I hate to see another black man get tore down in this world,” he shared.

Saweetie and Quavo, who confirmed their split earlier this month, were captured on camera fighting in an elevator at a Los Angeles apartment building in a surveillance camera. The “Best Friend” rapper was seen lashing out at his then-girlfriend over a Call of Duty case. At one point, Saweetie fell before Huncho eventually exiting the elevator.