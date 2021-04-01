Bloodied man ‘assaulted concerned bystander at Melbourne venue’

Police are looking for a man found covered in blood who they believe could help them with enquiries into a Melbourne assault.

A 24-year-old man walked into the bathroom of a Brunswick venue when he saw a man slouched over the basin with blood all over his arms at around 9.50pm on January 17.

Worried about the state of the man, the victim asked if he was OK.

Police are looking for a man to help with enquiries over a Brunswick assault. (Supplied)

A man covered in blood then allegedly verbally threatened the 24-year-old Oak Park man before pushing him to the ground.

The victim was seriously injured because of the assault.

Police went to venue after receiving a call for a welfare check about a man covered in blood in the bathroom.

Officers spoke to the male who they escorted from the bathroom to get medical assistance.

The male fled on foot before he was identified and treated.

The assault happened on January 17 on Sydney Road, Melbourne. (Getty / Darrian Traynor)

Police had not been notified of the assault when they spoke with the male.

Further to the assault, police also believe that a window smashed at a nearby business on the same night was broken by the same man who fled.