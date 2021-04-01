Blake Shelton Plans to Marry Gwen Stefani ‘This Summer’ After Getting His COVID Vaccine

Instagram

AceShowbiz –

Blake Shelton has revealed when he will marry Gwen Stefani. Months after making public their engagement, the “God’s Country” crooner spilled that he hopes to tie the knot with his fiancee “this summer” since he has received his COVID-19 vaccine.

The 44-year-old opened up about her wedding plan when speaking to Hoda Kotb in the Wednesday, March 31 episode of “Today With Hoda & Jenna“. He first spilled, “I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into ‘The Voice‘ cycle again, and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer.”

Blake went on to explain, “I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but don’t know, so that’s tentatively the plan.” He also noted that he and Gwen will exchange wedding vows before Hoda and her fiance Joel Schiffman do. “We’re getting married before you guys,” he told the host.

On the reason why he is looking forward to having a summer wedding, the “Red River Blue” singer divulged that he has gotten vaccinated for coronavirus. “In Oklahoma, we’re way ahead of … because there’s not as many people there,” he said of the vaccination. “So, I was lucky enough to get mine.”

When discussing whether Miley Cyrus and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine will actually perform at their nuptials, Blake quipped, “It’s starting to sound like a Coachella lineup here all of a sudden.” He then added, “I got all these superstars saying they’re gonna do it. I hope so, I don’t know. I’m not saying this because it’s the line. We really don’t know.”

“I’d love to be able to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert wedding, but you know how it is,” the ex-husband of Miranda Lambert further noted. “We’re just waiting every day just like everybody else to see what our summer’s gonna look like and then go from there.”

Blake and Gwen announced their engagement in late October 2020. The No Doubt frontwoman first broke the news by posting an Instagram picture of her kissing her fiance as she flaunted the sparkle. The “Minimum Wage” singer reposted the snap and wrote, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life… I love you. I heard a YES!”