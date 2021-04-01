Bitcoin closes six monthly green candles for the first time since 2013 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Bitcoin closes six monthly green candles for the first time since 2013

has just closed six consecutive monthly green candles for the first time since April 2013. Should history repeat, Bitcoin may enjoy further parabolic gains this year.

In April 2013, Bitcoin closed at roughly $140 after posting six green monthly candles. While the markets would retrace to less than $100 over the next two months, Bitcoin would then surge 700% over the following six months and tag prices above $1,000 for the first time.

since 2012, 1m candles: Trading View