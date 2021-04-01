Biden: Rangers making a ‘mistake’ by allowing 100% capacity

President Joe Biden criticized the Texas Rangers’ decision to place no limit on fan capacity for their home opener, calling the decision a “mistake.”

“Well, that’s a decision they made. I think it’s a mistake,” Biden told ESPN. “They should listen to Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, the scientists and the experts. But I think it’s not responsible.”

With millions of Americans having been vaccinated and COVID-19 numbers down across the country, many MLB teams are planning to have fans at their home games this season. However, the Rangers are the only team that is placing no cap on fan attendance for their home opener on April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays, meaning that over 40,000 fans could be gathered at Globe Life Field for the game.

Fans attending the home opener will be required to wear masks, except when they are eating or drinking at their seats. After the home opener, the team is planning to have “distanced seating” sections, which will feature more space between occupied seats.

Of course, just because the Rangers are allowing full capacity, does not necessarily mean fans will show up. On Monday, the Rangers opened up Globe Life Field for an exhibition game against the Brewers but only about 13,000 fans chose to attend.