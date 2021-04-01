Biden allows Trump ban on temporary foreign workers to expire By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden allowed a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to a related court filing on Thursday.

The Democratic president has rolled back some of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many immigrant visa applicants from entering the United States.

Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters and other outlets reported the planned move earlier in the week.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

