Beyonce Shares Rare Photos of All Three Kids on Family Beach Outing

Blue Ivy, the ‘Formation’ singer’s eldest child with Jay-Z, strikes a cute pose with her mom as they pucker up in a selfie, while twins Sir and Rumi hit the beach in two other images.

Rarely seen sharing her family pictures, Beyonce Knowles has finally treated fans to their Malibu beach downtime. On Wednesday, March 31, the “Brown Skin Girl” singer offered a glimpse of her beach day with her eldest daughter Blue Ivy as well as her twins, Sir and Rumi.

The first photo featured Beyonce and Blue twinning in denim jacket as the two of them adorably showed off their duck faces. The multiple Grammy winner looked glamorous with golden-framed glasses and a shiny diamond choker, while her 9-year-old sported blue-framed spectacles.

The next pictures presented the “Irreplaceable” hitmaker’s 3-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. In one photo, Rumi was seen walking by the sea shore wearing a cute sun dress with two buns. In another, Sir could be seen standing by the water edge with his doting mom by his side, looking straight at the sea.

Beyonce also shared an image of her hand on top of Blue’s. A barcode from Nobu Malibu restaurant could be seen placed on the table. Her 9-year-old daughter also posted the same photos in her own Instagram account couple just hours after the “Austin Powers in Goldmember” actress posted hers.

The intimate family time came only days after the “Halo” hitmaker was reportedly robbed. The thieves reportedly broke into her three storage units in the Los Angeles area on March 21. The items obtained by the intruders included designer handbags, kid toys, dresses and photos belongings to one of Beyonce’s stylists which was estimated to worth $1 million (£725,110).

Speaking of family, Beyonce previously dished how it felt like having Blue in her life. In a 2019 interview with Elle magazine, she said, “Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger.”