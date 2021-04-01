Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.56% By Investing.com



Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.56%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.56% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Boral Ltd. (ASX:), which rose 6.74% or 0.370 points to trade at 5.860 at the close. Meanwhile, Megaport Ltd (ASX:) added 5.68% or 0.63 points to end at 11.72 and Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.93% or 0.050 points to 1.065 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Webjet Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.38% or 0.30 points to trade at 5.28 at the close. Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.83% or 0.050 points to end at 1.715 and Mirvac Group (ASX:) was down 2.40% or 0.06 points to 2.44.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 784 to 530 and 356 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 1.32% to 11.897.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.19% or 3.20 to $1718.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.50% or 0.89 to hit $60.05 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.35% or 0.85 to trade at $63.59 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.53% to 0.7556, while AUD/JPY fell 0.53% to 83.64.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 93.227.