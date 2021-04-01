Asian stocks advance on U.S. spending plan, regional factory data

Asia’s emerging stock markets made small

gains on Thursday, supported by surveys showing higher

production across Asia’s factories last month, and the filip

given to Wall Street by the U.S. government’s $2 trillion

spending plan .

Gains throughout the region were capped at around half a

percent with stocks in Taiwan, Malaysia and

South Korea leading the way ahead of a long weekend for

many.

“With much of Asia Pacific on holiday tomorrow, activity is

somewhat muted,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst

for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

The U.S. plan, outlined by President Joe Biden on Wednesday,

follows the recent $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, and if

passed would add further fuel to the U.S. economy.

Uncertainty around its passing, however, kept already

elevated U.S. 10-year bond yields from pushing much

higher and Asia’s emerging currencies were flat to slightly

higher.

The pressure on the region’s risk-sensitive currency and

bond markets is unlikely to abate, though, as the U.S. economy

looks set to outpace the global recovery thanks as the

coronavirus vaccination campaign restores confidence and cheap

money is likely to be available for some time.

A poll by Reuters found that battered emerging market

currencies will only pare some of their recent steep losses over

the coming year, with those analysts adding that the sell-off

was likely in the next three months.

The rupiah, one of the highest yielders in emerging

markets, lost as much as 0.5% before recovering slightly as

trading went on. Stocks were down around a quarter of a

percent.

Indonesia raised 15.02 trillion rupiah from an additional

bonds auction on Wednesday. Recent auctions have been weak due

to higher U.S. yields, driving capital away from emerging

markets.

“The amount of the latest conventional bonds sold was still

below target. If there is no turnaround in bond market sentiment

over the next few weeks, the government probably needs to

embrace the higher funding costs,” OCBC bank analysts said.

Surveys showing Asia’s factories stepped up production in

March also supported sentiment.

Markets in the Philippines were closed. Most markets across

Asia will be shut on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rose 3.30 basis

points to 6.847%

** Supermax Corp Bhd and Top Glove Corp Bhd

led gains in Malaysia

** Singapore Exchange explores joining SPAC party but with

restrictions

** Singapore c.bank seen on hold on growth risks from

COVID-19 – Reuters Poll

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0336 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan +0.10 -6.65 1.15 7.54

China -0.24 -0.60 0.20 -0.70

India +0.00 -0.05 0.00 5.07

Indonesia -0.21 -3.51 -0.26 -0.16

Malaysia +0.14 -2.88 0.49 -2.82

Philippines +0.08 -1.07 -1.57 -9.76

S.Korea +0.24 -3.80 0.53 7.11

Singapore -0.08 -1.84 0.20 11.53

Taiwan -0.04 -0.20 0.47 12.05

Thailand -0.06 -4.19 0.31 9.85

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Simon Cameron-Moore)

