Asian stocks advance on U.S. spending plan, regional factory data

Asia’s emerging stock markets made small

gains on Thursday, supported by surveys showing higher

production across Asia’s factories last month, and the filip

given to Wall Street by the U.S. government’s $2 trillion

spending plan .

Gains throughout the region were capped at around half a

percent with stocks in Taiwan, Malaysia and

South Korea leading the way ahead of a long weekend for

many.

“With much of Asia Pacific on holiday tomorrow, activity is

somewhat muted,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst

for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

The U.S. plan, outlined by President Joe Biden on Wednesday,

follows the recent $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, and if

passed would add further fuel to the U.S. economy.

Uncertainty around its passing, however, kept already

elevated U.S. 10-year bond yields from pushing much

higher and Asia’s emerging currencies were flat to slightly

higher.

The pressure on the region’s risk-sensitive currency and

bond markets is unlikely to abate, though, as the U.S. economy

looks set to outpace the global recovery thanks as the

coronavirus vaccination campaign restores confidence and cheap

money is likely to be available for some time.

A poll by Reuters found that battered emerging market